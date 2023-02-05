Samuel Jones May 9, 1982 - January 23, 2023 Samuel Jones, 40, of Grand Junction, Coloardo died peacefully at Hope West Hospice after a 2 ½ year battle with colon cancer on Monday, January 23, 2023. Heaven has truly gained a special angel! Sam was a loving husband and amazing father of two children. Sam was born in Houston, Texas on May 9, 1982 to Ken and Jill Harrington Jones. In 1999, he moved to Grand Junction with his mother, brother and sister. He graduated from R-5 High School in 2003. Sam had a love for cars, motorcycles, and he had an amazing aptitude for auto mechanics. He put himself through truck driving school and worked for Meadow Gold as a driver for 16 years. He then went to work for Shamrock for a short time until he learned about his colon cancer diagnosis. Sam met Latoya Lynn Romero in high school and dated for 10 years before getting married on May 30, 2009, raising two amazing children, Sarafina (10) and Dashawn (8). Sam was selfless and generous with his time and talents. He was always helping friends, family and strangers in times of need, any time of the day! The thing is, many strangers he helped became close friends after the chance encounter. Sam worked on people’s cars and towed vehicles. Sam had many side hustles. He had a strong work ethic that went way beyond just his time at work. He often came home, still wearing his work clothes, and would tow and work on people’s cars. Sam’s love for motorcycles evolved to Harley Davidson due to his Uncle Chip and the biker brotherhood. His love and joy was his White 2009 Harley Davidson Street Glide that he heavily customized. There isn’t another bike like it. Another passion of Sam’s was to play ‘Bones’, the dominoes game! Indeed, it was very hard to beat him and he whooped a lot of butt. His nickname was ‘Bones Jones’! Sam has left an indelible mark on anyone who met him. He left a legacy of love, compassion, and dedication to helping others. Sam bravely fought colon cancer since discovery in 2020. Despite the aggressive treatment and pain, Sam never complained. In fact, true to his personality, he even rode his Harley more, to see as much of America as he could. He wanted to hit all 50 states. In May 2022 alone, he rode through 15 states, seeing Maine, New York, Michigan and others. Sam had gone to Sturgis for 8 straight years and went in 2022, as well. He was in a lot of pain. But he said he felt most comfortable riding his Harley! One week after returning from Sturgis and putting on 1,775 miles, he did the Iron Butt Challenge, which is to ride 1,000 miles in 24 hours! In fact, he rode his Harley 18,885 miles, just in 2022. Sam did not let cancer dictate his life. He used it to embrace life and to continue to cherish time with family and friends. Sam was preceded in death by his Uncle Chip Harrington and Grandfather, Chuck Harrington. He is survived by his wife, Latoya; daughter, Sarafina; son, Dashawn; mother, Jill Harrington, all of Grand Junction; brother, Jeston, Paducah, Kentucky; sister, Isreal of Colorado Springs; grandmother, Jan Harrington of Cedaredge, Colorado, Uncle Steve Harrington, Grand Junction and Aunt Beth Harrington of Delta; half-brothers, Kenneth Jr. and Isaac; half-sister, Kenya; his cousins, Logannd Maya; niece, Ashley; nephew, Elijah; and loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and in-laws. Sam’s Celebration of Life will be held at the Grand Valley Event Center at 2400 Consistory Court, on Saturday, Februray 18 at 4 pm. This will be the time to honor his life and share stories and memories. His wish was to have a motorcycle ride planned on his birthday on the Colorado National Monument. Details to come. Donations to help with medical expenses may be sent to The Samuel Jones Memorial Fund at Coloramo Federal Union, 516 28 Road, Grand Junction, Colorado 81501.
