Sandra Kay Johnson July 6, 1939 - November 16, 2022 Sandra Kay Muhr Johnson (Sandy), age 83 passed away November 16, 2022 with family at her at her side, in her home in Fruita, Colorado. Sandy was born in Monrtrose, Colorado to Connie Per Muhr and Ruby Lorrena Boruff. She grew up in Orchard Mesa along with her siblings Karen Muhr Brunner and Lawrence Conrad Muhr (deceased) and some very dear cousins. Sandy attended Central High School where she met Duane (Dewey) Johnson whom she married in 1955. They had three children, whom they enjoyed raising and teaching the value of a good work ethic. She loved her work as a Pre-Need Counselor where she met many wonderful people whom she felt a privilege to help, many at a difficult time of life. Sandy was an extremely talented woman who loved to garden, cook, bake and knit. She and Dewey opened their home to any who needed a meal, a good visit or life advice. Sandy never let anyone leave her home hungry or unhappy. She was always helping those in need She served as a Cub Scout Den Mother, a Girl Scout Leader, a Sunday School Teacher, Organist, Pianist, and with Dewey, Youth Group Leaders of the Westminster Presbyterian Church, Hot Springs, Arkansas, of which she was a member. In 2016 she joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, EWI, NSA, Beta Sigma Phi, and was a certified PADI diver. Sandy is survived by her three children; Randy (Lu), Terry, and Kurt and sister, Karen Brunner, 12 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dewey, her parents; brother, Larry; daughter-in-law, Pamela and son-in-law, Verd. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, December 2nd, at 1:00 p.m. and the Graveside Service will be held at 2:30 p.m. at Memorial Gardens.
