Sarah Ann Lawien October 17, 1963 - February 5, 2023 Sarah Ann Lawien passed away February 5, 2023 at St. Mary’s Hospital, she was 59. Sarah was born on October 17, 1963 in Cleveland, Ohio from the union of Bernard and Mary Ann Papay. She graduated from Plymouth Salem High School and graduated from the University of Phoenix with an Associates of Arts and Bachelor of Science degrees. She married David Lawien on October 17, 1998 in Grand Junction, Colorado. Sarah was a resident of Grand Junction, CO for the past 26 years and had previously lived in Phoenix, AZ, Traverse City, MI and Plymouth, MI. She was co-owner of Fortney Refrigeration. Sarah was a most gracious person who always gave of herself with her heart or whatever someone needed. She always thought of others before herself and would always know what people needed or wanted. She would always remember everyone’s birthdays and acknowledge them. Sarah loved dogs and wanted to save all that were in need. She often took her dogs for a hike on the many trails in the western slope area. She loved to travel with her husband and experience new places and things. In lieu of flowers Sarah would rather people would donate to the Roice-Hurst Humane Society of Grand Junction. Sarah leaves behind her husband, David Lawien of Grand Junction and her father, Bernard Papay; two brothers, Charley and Terry Papay; three sisters, Pat Riley, Molly Gubert and Ginger Barringer. She was preceded in death by her mother and a brother, Michael Papay. No local services are planned at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to the Roice-Hurst Humane Society, P.O. Box 4040, Grand Junction, Colorado 81502 in Sarah’s name
