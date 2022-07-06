Scott Alan Czarnecki May 15, 1974 - June 23, 2022 Scott Alan Czarnecki, MD, passed away at home on June 23, 2022. Scott was born on May 15, 1974, in Grosse Pointe, MI, the son of Ken and Sharon Czarnecki, and brother to Sherry (58), Kenny (57), and Sandy (53). He is survived by his beloved wife of 21 years, Amy Lynn Czarnecki, and his talented and loving daughters, Aspen Grace Czarnecki (17) and Sedona Rose Czarnecki (15), along with his four-footed furry friends, Calvin and Romee, all of whom miss him dearly. Scott graduated from St. Clair Shores Lakeview High School in 1992 and Michigan State University in 1996 with a Bachelor of Science in Physiology, with Honors. In 2001 he received his Doctor of Medicine from the School of Medicine at Wayne State University where he was elected to the National Medical Honor Society and received a Grade of Honor for his Surgical Rotation, then was Board Certified by the American Board of Ophthalmology. From 2002-2005, Scott completed his specialty training at the John A. Moran Eye Center at the University of Utah. Scott was an engaged and active husband, father, son, brother, nephew, uncle, grandson, and friend. He cherished his role as a Theater Dad to Aspen, and a Soccer Dad to Sedona. Scott loved the outdoors and his place in it as a backpacker, mountain biker, traveler and adventurer, was someone who enjoyed scuba diving, skiing, rock climbing, and jeeping. In addition to being a dedicated surgeon, he found time to read and study, win “honors” for Dad Jokes, and exemplify the best traits of a Gryffindor and a Slytherin. The poet Mary Oliver concludes her poem, “When Death Comes,” with these lines: When it is over, I don’t want to wonder if I have made of my life something particular, and real. I don’t want to find myself sighing and frightened, or full of argument. I don’t want to end up simply having visited this world. Scott Czarnecki did not just visit this world. He made the most of every minute, for himself and others.
