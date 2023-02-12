Scott Tyrell Hutchins February 13, 1985 - January 28, 2023 It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Scott Tyrell Hutchins on January 28, 2023. Born February 13, 1985 in Meeker, Colorado to John and Diane Hutchins, Scott was just 37. Scott is survived by his parents, John and Diane Hutchins; his sister, Skyler Hutchins, (Kevin Harris); grandparents; extended family; his loyal dog, Juniper; and countless friends and colleagues who all love him. Scott’s sense of humor, thirst for knowledge and passion for the outdoors could be felt by anyone who met him. He cared deeply about his family and friends; and his intelligence, thoughtful advice and sense of humor will be missed. Most weekends, Scott could be found enjoying our public lands with his dog by his side. An avid hunter, paraglider, skier, fly fisherman, and hiker, he was often deep in the peaceful solitude of the Colorado mountains or desert southwest. Scott’s love for nature is a reminder to slow down and soak up the beauty of the world − this is how he curated an admirably large collection of natural artifacts that covered every shelf in his house. Scott’s father inspired his love of the outdoors, going on countless fishing, hunting and backpacking trips together. His mother, Diane supported his intrepid adventures and quest for knowledge. Scott’s sister will forever remember him as a loving brother, friend and skiing buddy. A lifelong student, Scott graduated from Colorado Rocky Mountain School (‘03), Colorado College (‘07), and the University of Utah Law School (‘14). His calling was working with water in the west, protecting natural resources for generations to come. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2023 from 4-6pm at Orchard River View in Palisade. Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to either the Colorado Rocky Mountain School Scholarship fund or the Colorado Canyons Association in Scott’s memory. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.callahan-edfast.com for the Hutchins family.
