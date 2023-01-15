Seth Edward Tiefenback

Seth Edward Tiefenback August, 03, 1980 - Decemner 6, 2022 Seth Edward Tiefenback passed away December 6, 2022 in Grand Junction. Seth was born in Provo, Utah August 3, 1980 to William and Barbara Tiefenback. Seth is survived by his parents; his wife, Amy; her children and grandchildren; his grandparents, Glen and Shirley Hockett; his aunts and uncles, Chuck Morse; Bill and Nancy Carlson; David and Lisa Holcomb; Ted and Amy Alanko, and several cousins. Seth enjoyed drawing, camping, fishing, and snowboarding. He also had a talent for cooking and sewing. He once showed his meticulous ability when he hand stitched a denim purse for his wife, Amy. Memorial services will be held at: The Clifton Community Hall (By the RR tracks), 126 Second Street, Clifton, Colorado. Time will be 2:00 PM on January 28, 2023. Those who wish to respect Seth’s Memory are welcome to attend. There will be a Digital ZOOM presentaion of the Memorial Talk at the same time for those who are a distance away or not able to get out of their homes. If you would like to get the Log-in information please email your request to Seth.invite@tiefenback.com and we will send you those links.