Sharon and Bob Swander April 10, 1959 - April 11, 2023 Sharon Lee Swander (83) laid to rest on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 and only one week later, her husband, Bob Swander (86) joined her. Bob would lay to rest one day after their 64th wedding anniversary. Bob and Sharon met in Scottsbluff, Nebraska and soon after eloped to New Mexico in 1959. They would eventually settle in Colorado where their three children, (Jesse, Stephen and Debbie) were born and raised. Bob and Sharon both were big time bowlers and spent a lot of their free time in between the lanes. They would move to Grand Junction, Colorado in 1971 when Bob was recruited by a good friend to finish building the Tiara Rado Golf Course. Once they were settled, the entire Swander family fell in love with the game of golf and the town of Grand Junction, where most of them still reside today. Bob and Sharon are survived by Daughter, Debbie and her spouse James Stacey; Son, Jesse and his spouse Debbie; Son, Stephen and his spouse Elaine; 10 Grandchildren and 16 Great-Grandchildren. “In life we loved you dearly, In death we love you still. In our hearts you hold a place no one will ever fill.” We love you MiMi and HoHo!
