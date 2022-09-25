Sharon Elaine Hoisington January 23, 1945 - September 13, 2022 Sharon Elaine Hoisington, 77, passed away at her home in Clifton, Colorado, on September 13, 2022. Sharon was born January 23, 1945, in Uravan, Colorado, to Lyle and Edith Gilbert.The family moved to Rifle for a short time, and then to Fruita, where Sharon livedthe rest of her life. Sharon attended Fruita area schools and graduated from Fruita High Schoolin 1963. Following graduation, she married Fred Hoisington in September of that year. They had two sons, Freddie and Charlie. Along with her roles of housewife and mother, Sharon cleaned residentialhomes in the Fruita area. She was active in the Fruita Lions’ Club and in the Fruita Christian Church, where she developed some life-long friendships. Sheserved as janitor of the church for several years. When her mother’s healthdeclined, Sharon became her live-in caregiver for several years until her motherpassed away in 2006. Sharon was preceded in death by her husband and her parents. She is survived by her sons Freddie and Charlie, three grandchildren; Crystal, Lloyd, and Riley and three great grand-children; Evie, Zander, and Grayson. A memorial service and reception will be held at the Clifton ChristianChurch, 3241 F 1/4 Rd, on Saturday, October 1, 11:00 am. Snyder Grand Valley Memorials is in charge of arrangements.
