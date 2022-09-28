Sharon Elizabeth Saunders November 2, 1946 - September 18, 2022 Sharon, age 75, joined her Heavenly Father on Sunday, September 18, 2022, with her family surrounding her. Sharon was survived by her little brother, David Crites (wife, Sharon Crites), her cousin, Judy Chase, daughter, Laura Haar (husband, Steven Haar), her son, Robert Saunders (wife, Danielle Dewitt), her ex-husband and lifelong friend Ted Saunders, and her 4 grandbabies; October, Aubrey, Alexandria, and Leo. Sharon enjoyed quilting, rejoicing with her Brothers and Sisters at Bookcliff Baptist Church, spending time with her family and friends, going out with the “Lunch Bunch”, doing her crosswords, collecting frogs, reading, caring for her dog, Angie, her bird, Big Bird, and her cat, Scooter. She was always there for her family and her friends and she will truly be missed and remembered forever. Services for Sharon will be held at Bookcliff Baptist on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. The address is 2702 Patterson Rd, Grand Junction, CO 81506. Please join us in celebrating her beautiful life.
