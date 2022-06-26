Sharon Lee Serviss January 26, 1943 - June 12, 2022 Sharon “Sherry,” Serviss passed away on June 12, 2022 at Cappella of Grand Junction following a long illness. Sherry was born on January 26, 1943 to the parents of Kenneth Learn and Irene Anson Learn in Grand Junction, CO. Sherry graduated from Grand Junction High School in the class of 1961. Upon graduation she attended Mesa College and obtained an Associate Degree. Sherry married William “Bill” Serviss on August 31, 1963. The couple had two children, Kimberlee Castleton and Shawn Serviss. Sherry retired from the Purchasing Department for Mesa County Valley School District 51. She also worked as an English instructor and Dean of Students for Technical Trades Institute. Sherry was a member of the Antiquarians Antique Club and Silver Sneaker exercise group. Sherry is preceded in death by her parents and husband William. She is survived by her two children and her grandchildren Emilee and Kaleb Castleton. A celebration of life service will be held on Friday, July 8, 2022 at the Redlands Community Center, 2463 Broadway, Grand Junction, CO. The celebration is scheduled from 11:00 a.m. til 3:00 p.m.. The family requests that instead of flowers donations be made to Hope West Hospice and Palliative Care.
