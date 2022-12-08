Sharon Lynn Myers December 17, 1941 - November 30, 2022 On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, the Lord called Sharon Lynn Myers home. She was born on December 17, 1941, in Delta, Colorado, where she lived most of her life. After her children left home, she moved to the Grand Junction area where she remained until her death. Preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Kathryn Butler, Sharon leaves four sons: Mike, Harold, Steve, and Mark; her life partner Apolinar; and her dog Chico. Although one granddaughter, Rashell, preceded her calling, Sharon leaves seven remaining grandchildren: Micah, Mechel, Jordan, Collin, Morgan, Chandler, and Logan, and six great-grandchildren: Bryson, Cash, Lucas, Sofia, Olive, and Alena. Sharon graduated from Delta High School, and later, beautician school but settled in life working as a culinary expert, feeding multiple generations of elementary students at Garnet Mesa Elementary School for 20 years. Sharon loved her family and built a legacy through them. Many of her grandchildren refer to her as the “nicest lady in the world.” Her friends were lifelong, and she always treated them as family. Content and happy while on this earth, she will now be surrounded by peace, warmth, and love in her new home. A private service will be held Friday, December 9th at Cory Cemetery where she will be laid to rest. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Grand Rivers Humane Society.
Chance of Rain: 13%
Sunrise: 07:19:42 AM
Sunset: 04:51:37 PM
Humidity: 90%
Wind: SSE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 07:20:33 AM
Sunset: 04:51:38 PM
Humidity: 72%
Wind: WNW @ 3 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Thursday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 07:21:23 AM
Sunset: 04:51:42 PM
Humidity: 57%
Wind: WSW @ 7 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Friday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:22:12 AM
Sunset: 04:51:48 PM
Humidity: 54%
Wind: SE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Saturday Night
Considerable cloudiness. Low 28F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 21%
Sunrise: 07:23 AM
Sunset: 04:51:56 PM
Humidity: 52%
Wind: SSE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Sunday Night
Rain showers early changing to mixed rain and snow later at night. Low 34F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%.
Chance of Rain: 66%
Sunrise: 07:23:46 AM
Sunset: 04:52:06 PM
Humidity: 76%
Wind: SSW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Monday Night
Snow showers. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:24:31 AM
Sunset: 04:52:19 PM
Humidity: 76%
Wind: NNW @ 7 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy skies. Low 16F. Winds light and variable.