Sharon (Pacheco) Maynes January 5, 1944 - December 23, 2022 Sharon Pacheco Maynes, born to Clyde and Chrys Pacheco on Roger’s Mesa, near Paonia, CO. Rex Maynes and Sharon Pacheco were married on March 1st, 1964. Two children were born during the marriage, Monika Chrystene and Alitsa Jean. They divorced in 2016, but she and Rex remained friends. Frank James was her caregiver and soulmate in life, who could never be replaced. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde Pacheco, Chrystene Tracy; and her stepfather, William Tracy. Her only sibling, Sister, Gwen Addington and brother-in-law Ron Addington. She is survived by her soulmate, Frank James; two daughters, Neeka (Monika) Nevins (Michael Dean) (she loved the name Michael Dean.) Alitsa Brown (Mandi Rosales and children); three granddaughters, Kristyna Edmonds (Jeremy), Brittany Brown (Dane) and Ashleigh Brown (Adam); one grandson, Jacob Nevins; four great grandchildren, Mikkayla Kouba, Darren Cline, Aurora and Emberlynn Edmonds; 2 nephews, Donald Addington (Angela) and Larry Addington. Services on January 7, 2023, at 10:00 am at Clifton Bible Chapel 523 32 Rd. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to family for a memorial bench. Sharon (Pacheco) Maynes.
