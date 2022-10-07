Sheila M. Stapleton March 16, 1950 - October 2, 2022 Sheila M. Stapleton (Lange), 72, of Labadie, Missouri, previously of Grand Junction, Colorado, passed away, Sunday, October 2, 2022, at her home. On March 16, 1950, Sheila was born to the union of Richard Lange and Vesta (Lee) in Limon, Colorado. Sheila was united in marriage to Gary Stapleton on October 24, 2001, in Las Vegas. Though their marriage was for 20 years they spent a total of 32 years together. Sheila was a member of the TOPS weight loss group that she enjoyed with her friends. She was very talented at arts and crafts. Sheila could paint, sew, pour ceramics and add the fine details to porcelain dolls. She won a 1st place ribbon on her first doll that she had created. Sheila also enjoyed bird watching, playing left, right, center along with other games with her family and friends as well as reading a good book. Most of all Sheila loved her family and she will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her. Sheila was preceded in death by her father, Richard Lange. She is survived by her husband, Gary Stapleton of Labadie; her mother, Vesta Lange of Olathe, Kansas; three sons; Sean Marchant and wife Diane of St. Peters, Russ Payton and wife Shelly of O’Fallon and Brad Chitwood and wife Courtney of Colorado; daughter, Regina McDaniel and husband Jamie of Gray Summit; two brothers; Brett Lange and wife Anita of Olathe, Kansas and Gordon Lange of Mountain Home, Arkansas; one sister; Sandy Jensen and husband Eugene of Loveland, Colorado; seven grandchildren, Shane, Makayla, Sydney, Ryder, Jon and wife Sarah, Gavin and Hannah; other relatives and many friends. Memorial donations are appreciated to the Franklin County Humane Society of Missouri or to Mercy Hospice in Washington, Missouri.Midlawn Funeral Home & Memorial GardensUnion, Missouri
