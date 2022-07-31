Sherma Joyce Miller September 13, 1934 - June 30, 2022 With the passing of Sherma Miller, at age 87, on June 30, 2022, resulting from complications of Parkinson’s disease, her family, friends and even strangers lost a constant ray of sunshine. To almost every occasion, Sherma brought her unique brand of west Texas charm - when she called you “Sugar,” she meant it. Sherma was one of six children born to Joe and Gladys Dixon. Unfortunately, when Sherma was only eight years old, her father was killed in a farm accident. Her wonderful mother, Gladys, raised the six children by herself. Maybe that is why later Sherma would be such a loving mother as she had such a good example. Sherma grew up in the Texas panhandle town of Canyon, where she attended elementary and high school. Thereafter, she completed course work in secretarial studies at West Texas A&M University. While at college, she worked as a secretary and continued in that capacity for several years in Canyon. In the early 1960’s, Sherma relocated to Grand Junction. Her primary employment for more than 35 years was as a legal secretary for two prominent law firms sandwiched around a lengthy tenure at the Mesa County District Attorney’s office. She was recognized by the Mesa County Legal Secretaries Association as the Legal Secretary of the Year in 1992. During her time at the District Attorney’s office, Sherma met and thereafter married her husband, Don Miller. Don inherited a second family of six children, Sheryl, Jeff, Tim, Lea, Michael and Marlene; and eight grandchildren, Thad, two Jennifers, Nicha, Jacob, Austin, Dini and Michelle. Sherma inherited two children, David and Lori, and two grandchildren, Cameron and Colton. Some rain fell into Sherma’s life (as it does with almost all of us) as she lost her daughter, Sheryl; son, Jeff; and grandson, Jacob well before their time, and husband, Don last year. Throughout, Sherma persevered and kept her bubbly personality and positive attitude. Among her siblings, she is survived by only her two sisters, Sheila and Jody. Sherma enjoyed any number of activities, including, golfing, boating, family trips in a 5th wheeler and a good party. Mirth and laughter were her companions wherever she went. A celebration of life service for Sherma will be at Callahan-Edfast on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 2:00 p.m.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:13:50 AM
Sunset: 08:26:18 PM
Humidity: 43%
Wind: SSE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Sunday Night
Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 18%
Sunrise: 06:14:43 AM
Sunset: 08:25:17 PM
Humidity: 38%
Wind: SSE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Monday Night
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:15:36 AM
Sunset: 08:24:14 PM
Humidity: 37%
Wind: SW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Tuesday Night
A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:16:29 AM
Sunset: 08:23:11 PM
Humidity: 32%
Wind: NE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Wednesday Night
Mainly clear skies. Low 71F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 21%
Sunrise: 06:17:23 AM
Sunset: 08:22:05 PM
Humidity: 29%
Wind: SSE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 43%
Sunrise: 06:18:16 AM
Sunset: 08:20:59 PM
Humidity: 40%
Wind: S @ 10 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Friday Night
Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low around 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:19:10 AM
Sunset: 08:19:51 PM
Humidity: 42%
Wind: S @ 8 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Saturday Night
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.