Shirley Lucille Gilbert Shirley Lucille (Smith) Gilbert was born in Grand Junction, Colorado on December 4th, 1928 to father, Roy Smith, and mother, Edna Smith. Shirley was raised on her family’s homestead in Mack, Colorado with her sister, Blanche (Smith) Hutchison and her brother Wilbur Smith. Shirley graduated from Fruita Union High School in 1946 and married her beloved husband, Delbert Samuel Gilbert, on January 12th, 1947. Shirley was preceded in death by her father, Roy Smith, mother, Edna Smith, brother, Wilbur Smith, sister, Blanche Hutchison, and husband, Delbert Gilbert. Shirley is survived by her daughter, Nancy (Gilbert) Bollig, son, Darrel Gilbert, granddaughter, Brooke (Bollig) VanOrden, son-in law, Jerry VanOrden, and great-grand-daughter, Lyla VanOrden.
Shirley was a loving daughter, sister, wife, aunt, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Shirley worked in food service at multiple schools in School District 51 and her impact during her time there is still seen in the schools today. Shirley developed the salad bar system still used in the High Schools and her chocolate cake recipe, named Shirley’s chocolate cake, was used in all the schools in School District 51. Shirley was a life-long member of the First Presbyterian Church, a member of Eastern Star, and frequently volunteered her time to various church groups and organizations. Shirley’s family always came first and she was the caretaker of the family. Shirley loved cooking, baking, camping, traveling, and spending time with family.