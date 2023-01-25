Shirley Phillips Ela July 15, 1924 - January 18, 2023 Shirley Phillips Ela passed away at age 98 on January 18, 2023. She passed away in a sunny room of her own home overlooking the orchards, surrounded by family and in the tender, thoughtful care of HopeWest Hospice. She was born July 15, 1924, the third of four children of Nelson N. and Lois Burns Phillips. Her husband of 70 years, Judge William M. Ela, predeceased her in 2016. She is survived by her children, Beth Wilkens (Jeffrey) of Rochester, NY, Wendell (Karen Kerr) of Perth, Australia, Thomas of Grand Junction, Daniel Schultz-Ela (Lynea) of Hotchkiss, and Steven (Regan Choi) of Hotchkiss, seven grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren. Two sisters and her brother, Dean Phillips (Irene), predeceased her. She attended grade school in Clifton, and graduated valedictorian of Grand Junction High School in 1941. During World War II she was a volunteer Red Cross nurse’s aid at St. Mary’s Hospital, earned her A.A. at Mesa Junior College, and worked in engineering at Boeing Aircraft in Seattle before returning to finish her B.A. at University of Colorado. Upon her marriage, they moved to Cambridge, MA where she worked as a professional typist supporting Bill as he earned his law degree at Harvard. They returned to Grand Junction in 1949, where she played French Horn in the symphony, received the Lioness of the Year Award, and was a charter member of the League of Women Voters. She was President of the Mesa County Community Foundation, served on the Colorado State Water Quality Control Commission, was a board member of the Western Colorado Community Foundation, helped expand Hope West to Delta County, and was a long-time member of PEO and Reviewers Club. Her life was deeply rooted in fruit farming. She worked closely with her father and brother with family orchards near Clifton until 1996 when Bill and Shirley moved to newly purchased orchards near Hotchkiss, where she and her son built Ela Family Farms until her passing. She was passionate to the end about agriculture and the land, and in 2010 received the Lifetime Achievement Award in Horticulture from the Western Colorado Horticultural Society. In her inimitable fashion, she wrote for her own obituary, “She cared deeply about her family, but could also be a pain in the neck and hard taskmaster, worked her children too hard, bossed her husband around, and liked to argue too much at times. So, generally, good life and good riddance.” Notwithstanding her own words, she will be greatly missed. There will be no public memorial service. Friends wishing to remember her may consider donations to Friends of Youth and Nature, HopeWest, or the Western Colorado Community Foundation.
