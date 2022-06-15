Sidney Jay Veale June 27, 1961 - June 9, 2022 Sidney Jay Veale was born on June 27, 1961 to Donald Veale and Phyllis Branson-Veale in Calexico, CA. In 1963 his family moved to Cedaredge, CO and then to Grand Junction where he was raised in The Redlands. Sid graduated from Fruita High School in 1979 where he was an all-state wrestler and football player. Sid attended Western State University in Gunnison, CO where he accepted a wrestling scholarship. On August 29, 1981 Sid was wed to Deborah Peterson and they had two children. Sid lived his entire life on the Western Slope of Colorado residing in both Palisade and Grand Junction. He owned his own agency where he worked in the insurance business for over 40 years. Sidney is survived by the mother of his children Deborah Peterson (Grand Junction), daughter Cydney (John) Donaldson (Colorado Springs), son Jay Clayton Veale (Grand Junction), mother Phyllis-Branson Veale (Grand Junction), and sisters Jana Veale (Grand Junction), and Jill Veale (Fayetteville, TN). He is preceded in death by his father Donald Veale, brother Samuel Veale, maternal grandparents Ranie and Edith Branson, and his paternal grandparents Vernal and Gertrude Veale. The memorial service will be held at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary on Friday June 17, 2022 at 12:00 p.m.. Reception to follow at Oliver’s Restaurant in The Grand Vista Hotel. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the charity Kid’s Aid; The Backpack Program. Please feel free to contribute any memories or photographs of Sid digitally on The Dignity Memorial Online website.
