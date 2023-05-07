Sister Mary Glenn, OSB September 21, 1943 - April 27, 2023 Sister Mary died peacefully surrounded by four of her Benedictine Sisters. Mary Margaret Glenn was born in Port Angeles, Washington. Water, and all of nature, have always been Mary’s sure source of Divine Life. Mary grew up in Port Angeles with parents, Lucile Weers and James Bernard Glenn who predeceased her, and sisters, Patricia Lucile Glenn and Bridget Ann (Glenn) Armstrong. Mary attended Queen of Angels Grade School in Port Angeles and Holy Name Academy High School in Seattle. Every other Friday afternoon, Mary, her sister Pat, and their friend, Patty ran down Queen Ann Hill to catch the ferry to ride across Puget Sound to return home. Mary graduated from Mount Angel College in Mt. Angel, Oregon in 1965 with a BA in sociology. She entered the Visitation Monastery in Tacoma, WA on the shore of Puget Sound in 1965 and made final profession in December 1969. She moved to western Colorado in 1971 with Sister Anne Madeleine Brost to start a new Visitation monastery with a more contemplative lifestyle in Whitewater, Colorado, on Kannah Creek. In 1978, they became an independent religious community under the Bishop of Pueblo, Charles Buswell. They lived a simple lifestyle, offering retreats and hospitality to local groups. They cared for the land and creek, their home, and one another. In 2006, the Whitewater sisters were accepted by the Benedictine Sisters of Benet Hill Monastery in Colorado Springs as a mission community. Sisters Mary and Anne Madeleine moved from Whitewater to the monastery in 2019. Sister Mary accepted the position of Assistant Prioress of Benet Hill Monastery in 2021. She endeavored to model Christ to her community and others through a loving presence and compassionate listening. An avid reader and bread baker, she loved to walk the monastery grounds being nourished by God’s beauty. In March 2023, she was diagnosed with stage four bladder cancer and chose to let it take its course without trying to prolong her days on this planet. Eternal Life was welling up in her. Hospice supported her to a peaceful and quiet death. She will be deeply missed by her sisters, Patricia and Bridget, brother-in-law Jerry Armstrong, nephews Alex, Taylor and David Smithburg, Curt Armstrong, and their families. She will also be missed by her Sisters of Benet Hill Monastery, especially Sister Anne Madeleine Brost, her companion member at Whitewater, and friends in Colorado and Washington. A memorial service is scheduled for May 18, 2023 at 10:30 am at Benet Hill Monastery, 3190 Benet Lane, Colorado Springs, CO 80921. Memorial donations may be made to the Sisters of Benet Hill Monastery. Horan & McConaty Funeral HomeAurora, CO - Contact is Emily Kate Hopson-Boyd, Phone 303.745.4418, www.horancares.com.
