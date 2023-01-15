Stanely Vaughn May, Sr. July 15, 1934 - January 1, 2023 The family of Stanely Vaughn May, Sr, age 88, is very sad to announce his death on January 1, 2023 Stanley was the second of four sons. He was born on July 15, 1934, to Orrit Paul (Jimmy) May and LaVina E. (Sissy) May in Lamar, Colorado. Stanley attended La Junta High School in La Junta, Colorado. Stan enjoyed playing sports such as football and wrestling. After Stanley graduated high school in 1952, he joined the U.S. Coast Guard where he served for 4 years. He served along the East Coast and the North Atlantic on the USCGC Mendota (WPG-69), Stan always stated his job was to “keep the Russians from coming over the top”. After his service in the Coast Guard Stanley was hired in 1956 by the Colorado Department of Health. He was instrumental in setting up the sampling program for Colorado’s main bodies of water, rivers, and streams. This system and his work paved way for much cleaner water in the whole state of Colorado. Stan worked for 46 years, full time, at the Department of Health. During that time, he completed 3 years of night school to obtain his Associates Degree in Wastewater Technology at Red Rocks College in Denver. Stan loved to restore old things in his spare time; boats, motorcycles, cars, and even the homes he lived in. Stan was an active member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Aurora for over 40 years. Stan loved coaching co-ed softball, playing golf, watching the Denver Broncos and the Colorado Rockies play. He loved going on his annual hunting trips almost every year with his nephew and great-nephews. Stan loved attending his family’s activities such as family BBQ’s, holiday gatherings, his great-grandchildren’s sporting events, band concerts, and choir concerts. Stan was honored and proud to pass down his football jersey number to his great-grandson for his high school football career. Stanley was a very friendly, outgoing guy who loved God, his family, and his work. Stanley Vaughn May was proceeded in death by his parents; a son (Stanley V. May Jr.); and two brothers. Dane and Phillip. Stanley is survived by his spouse M. Elizabeth May; three daughters, Kathy M Kunze (Scott) of Kearney, Missouri; Elisa A. Wilcken (Everett) Sun City, Arizona; and Holly J. Takatsuka (Tamotsu) Inagi-shi, Tokyo, Japan; 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Memorial services will be held in the spring.
