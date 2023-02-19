Stanley Martin Citko, Sr.

Stanley Martin Citko, Sr. June 3, 1934 - February 12, 2023 Stanley Martin Citko Sr., our much loved “Pop” left his home on earth on February 12, 2023. He expressed many times in the last year that he wanted to go “home”. It was a very peaceful transition. He had many homes in many places during his lifetime. Now, he is truly home in heaven with his wife of 67 years, Ginny. Also preceding him in death are his dad, Stanley Francis Citko, his mother, Josephine Citko and a brother, Thomas. “Stan The Man” Citko was born in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania. As a child, his parents moved to Brooklyn, Maryland. That was home for him until he joined the Army after graduating from High School in 1952. Stan was deployed to Nuremberg, Germany, and served in the Artillery division and as an Office Administrator. His rank and position in the Army lead him to his lifelong career in Human Resources and Labor Relations. After an honorable discharge, he returned to Maryland and worked for Maryland Dry-dock as a Human Resources Director. He worked for Bendix and Allied Cigna, sub-contractors in the Space Industry. He was proud to have been a part of many moon missions, and had homes in CoCoa Beach, Florida and Houston, Texas. He also attended night school and earned his MBA in the late ’60s. In 1976, he moved the family and built a home in Grand Junction, Colorado, working for the several Department of Energy contractors. He also taught night school at Delta-Montrose Vo-Tech and Mesa College. Dad loved to teach. He was a well-respected and well-loved professor. He was a longtime sports enthusiast, an avid Baltimore Colts and Orioles fan. He could quote sports history from the last 100 years! Stan was a wonderful husband, son, father and friend. He and Ginny had four children, Lynn Citko Cotton, Patti Jo Roberts, Christine Citko, and Stanley Martin Citko, Jr. He was a surrogate father to his niece, Clara Cremeans, and had a special adopted son, Christopher Tomlinson. Stan’s grandchildren, Aaron Clymer, Leah (Cotton) Testone, Carlee (Clymer) Powers, Ali Cotton, Zachary Roberts, Jami Citko, and Nathan Citko loved their Pop. They will miss his wise council, sly sense of humor and his loving welcome anytime they visited. Pop also had seven great grandchildren: Victoria, Olivia, Judah, Liam, Avery, Theo, and Archer. A Military Honors service will be held at 3:00 p.m. On Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at Veterans Cemetery of Western Colorado. Friends and family are invited to gather afterwards at Patti and Chris’s home, 375 1/2 Hillview Drive, Grand Junction, Colorado. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in honor of Stan to HopeWest Hospice at www.hopewestco.org.