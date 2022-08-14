Stephen Edward Hurd July 10, 1948 - July 22, 2022 Stephen Edward Hurd, age 74, passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 22, 2022, at home in Lake James, North Carolina. Steve was born in Perry, Iowa, on July 10, 1948, as the second of nine children to Eugene and Catherine Hurd (Knaapen). After graduating from St. Patrick’s High School in Perry, Steve went on to become a “triple Domer” – earning a B.A. (1970), M.A. (1973), and Ph.D. (1977) from the University of Notre Dame. In 1970, Steve met Carol (Kowalski) during Mardi Gras in New Orleans. They were married in 1973 and later relocated to Greeley, Colorado. In 1987, they moved the family to Grand Junction, Colorado. Together Steve and Carol raised three sons—Jeff, Brian, and Kevin—in a loving home. The family treasured time together and made countless memories both at home and in numerous road trips across the country. Following a courageous struggle with cancer, Carol passed away in 1999. While family was first, Steve cherished his professional vocation as a psychologist. He felt called to serve low-income, uninsured individuals having complex health and psychosocial needs. As Executive Director of the Marillac Clinic in Grand Junction from 2001 to 2012, Steve led a patient-centered, integrated primary care delivery system. Steve led a similar program at Good Samaritan Clinic in Morganton, North Carolina, from 2015 to 2017. In 2003, Steve met Julianne Lee, and they later married in 2007. In 2013, Steve and Julie relocated to a home on Lake James in North Carolina where they cherished time together exploring their natural surroundings, watching sunsets, kayaking, and spending countless hours hiking the trails of the North Carolina mountains. Their travels took them around the world, including extended time in the winters with family in St. Petersburg, Florida. In addition to exploring the outdoors, Steve had a wide range of interests and hobbies spanning travel, music, dancing, birdwatching, sushi, craft beer, family game nights, and tracking his personal geographic center. Steve was a gifted writer and public speaker and lived a life of humor, service, and gratitude. His greatest passion was spending time and making memories with his family. He looked forward to planning vacations and visiting his family around the country, including his fourteen grandchildren. Steve had a gift for playing with children and was adept at keeping kids entertained with games invented on the fly. He will be remembered for his listening, his wisdom, and his big heart. He will be forever missed by his family, friends, and all those whose lives he touched. Steve is survived by his wife, Julie; his sons, Jeffrey (Barbora), Brian (Kristin), and Kevin (Kristin); stepchildren John (Jackie) and Elizabeth (Angela); and by eight brothers and sisters: Joseph (Judith), Patricia (Timothy), Richard, Rosemary (Henry), Edwin (Quonnella), William (Sheila), Kathleen (Steven), and Elizabeth (William). He’s also survived by fourteen grandchildren of whom he was particularly proud: Dominic, Gabriella, Matilda, Vincent, Jack, Carolyn, Clara, Carol, Thomas, Andrew, Riah, Lillian, Sadie, and Brooks. Memorials for Steve will be held on future dates in Grand Junction and in North Carolina.
Chance of Rain: 32%
Sunrise: 06:26:32 AM
Sunset: 08:10:12 PM
Humidity: 37%
Wind: SSW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Sunday Night
Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Chance of Rain: 35%
Sunrise: 06:27:27 AM
Sunset: 08:08:54 PM
Humidity: 52%
Wind: S @ 10 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Monday Night
A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 18%
Sunrise: 06:28:22 AM
Sunset: 08:07:35 PM
Humidity: 43%
Wind: SSE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Tuesday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:29:17 AM
Sunset: 08:06:16 PM
Humidity: 37%
Wind: SSW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:30:12 AM
Sunset: 08:04:55 PM
Humidity: 32%
Wind: W @ 8 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 33%
Sunrise: 06:31:07 AM
Sunset: 08:03:34 PM
Humidity: 40%
Wind: SSW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Friday Night
A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 41%
Sunrise: 06:32:02 AM
Sunset: 08:02:12 PM
Humidity: 46%
Wind: S @ 8 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.