Stephen “Steve Ernest Stone June 15, 1948 - March 5, 2023 Stephen Stone passed away unexpectedly Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 74 years old. Services will be held at the ELKS lodge 563 Main St, Delta, Colorado on March 18, 2023, at 2:00 pm in the auditorium. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Elks lodge in Delta, Colorado. Stephen was born to Margaret and Preston Stone in Lubbock, Texas. As a young child the family moved to Colorado where Steve was raised and lived his entire life. He graduated from Fruita Monument High School in 1967. Steve was an all-state football star. He was a member of the only football state championship team from Fruita high school in 1966. Steve was also a member of the marching band; he would play two quarters of football then play the drums at halftime. After high school he attended Mesa State College to continue playing football. He then entered the workforce, after a few jobs he landed in the lumber business. With his gift of gab, storytelling, and his ability to listen made sales his passion. After sales he moved to management running businesses. He then landed at Cameron Ashley who he worked for 20 years and continued to work for until his passing. Steve was a member of the Elks in Delta; he loved to play the game of golf and joined the men’s club at Devil’s Thumb golf course. He ran and played in many tournaments raising money for different causes and organizations. Steve loved the outdoors and ATV riding with his dog, Sassy. Steve enjoyed hunting and fishing, something he passed on to his family. Steve had a passion for coaching youth sports. He touched many young lives and was very successful coaching a Little League baseball team to a State Championship. Steve was a loving husband and father. Stephen is survived by his wife, Joyce Stone; sons, Brian (Amber) Stone from Grand Junction, CO, Justin (Tracy) Stone from Montrose, CO. Robby (Brandy) Hoover from Montrose, Randy Hoover from Hemet, CA, Ronald Lee (Ruth) Hoover from St. Louis, MO. Daughter, Amanda (Richard) Alire from Grand Junction, CO. 12 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
