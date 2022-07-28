Stevan Alfonso Rodriguez

Stevan Alfonso Rodriguez March 15, 1986 - July 24, 2022 Stevan Rodriguez, of Grand Junction, was born to Christina and Alvaro Rodriguez on March 15th, 1986, and was welcomed into heaven on July 24th, 2022. Stevan was a graduate of Palisade High School, class of 2007. He enjoyed fishing, dancing, singing, and being outdoors. He loved being around friends, family, and especially his brothers. If you ever saw Stevan out, whether it be at quince, birthday, or wedding, he always had his mother by his side and more than anything they just simply enjoyed the company of one another. He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Mary Resendiz; grandfather, Jose Santistevan; and uncle, Daniel Santistevan. He is survived by his mother and father; brothers, Jose Rodriguez and Alvaro (Gordo) Rodriguez; nephews, Jose, Cruzito, Gabriel, Angelo, and Eli; nieces, Angelina, Amiilli, and Isabel; great niece, Jaida. Stevan was loved by many and will always be remembered for his kindness and contagious smile.