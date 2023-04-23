Sue McMillin Hill April 3, 1931 - April 10, 2023 Sue McMillin Hill Sue was born April 3, 1931, in Lamar. CO, to Vivian and Wilmer McMillin. She lived in Wichita, KS, for six years, followed by another six years in Fort Collins and Denver, where she graduated from East High School. She died peacefully in her sleep Monday, April 10, 2023. Her two sons were present. Sue attended Colorado College in Colorado Springs. She was elected to Phi Beta Kappa honor society and graduated Magna Cum Laude, with a BA degree in psychology. She was president of the Quadrangle Association, which was the women’s campus governing body. She was elected permanent secretary of the class of 1953 and was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. In 1953, Sue married James (Jim) Hill in Denver, where their two sons, Bob and Rick, were born. Sue was a member of the Junior League while in Denver. The family moved to Grand Junction in 1966. They moved to Colorado Springs in 1980. After separating from Jim in 1982, Sue returned to Grand Junction. Sue began her career at Enstrom Candies, handling mail orders for the holiday toffee rush. Sue continued to work for Enstrom’s until the early 2000s. In the spring of 1982, she also began working at Bookcliff Gardens. Sue adored working at both Enstrom’s and Bookcliff. Sue began at Bookcliff as a customer, but with her passion for horticulture she soon started working there and continued until three days before her death. Sue was treasurer for the Amigos de las Americas program for six years. The organization is a volunteer abroad agency which brings together young people from the U.S. and Latin America to collaborate on ethical service projects, learn from local experts, develop leadership skills, and build bridges across cultures. Sue’s passions were playing bridge, picking asparagus along the ditch banks, tending her flowerbeds “up on the hill,” reading and raising her boys. Sue was always interested in what her friends and family were doing. She would light up with a smile hearing about adventures. Sue made many lifelong friends in Grand Junction, whom she treasured. She is survived by her two sons, Bob (Lori) of Chicago and Rick (Amy) of Albuquerque along with five grandsons, Zach, Patrick (Katie), Mac, Jacob, and Grant. She was very much looking forward to the arrival of a great-granddaughter next month, who will be the first female born in the Hill family in more than a century. A celebration of Sue’s life will be held at a future date. The family suggests a donation to Habitat for Humanity in her name.
