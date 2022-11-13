Susan “Sue” Kay Bosko September 27, 1947 - November 7, 2022 Sue passed away peacefully surrounded by love and family on November 7th, 2022. A Colorado native Sue was born and raised in Denver where she fulfilled her dream of becoming a nurse at University of Denver with a bachelor’s in Nursing. She went on to work as a registered nurse in Denver for some time before meeting the handsome Tom Bosko who stole her heart and she moved to Palisade, Colorado to join him. Tom and Sue got married on January 31st, 1976 in Las Vegas. They built their forever home in Palisade in 1979 where Sue was able to enjoy gardening, walking, reading and especially Sunday night spaghetti with the whole family. Sue’s love; her children, babies, the water, the mountains, being a nurse and her husband. Tom and Sue started a family in 1979 having a daughter, Wendi and in 1980 another daughter, Tammi Together, they had a “lucky” life and were able to travel around the world, a treasure they all enjoyed. In Palisade, Sue became a nurse at the Palisade Clinic for 24 years where her selflessness and giving nature were recognized. During this time, she also worked part time at the NICU until she transitioned full time. She loved her babies, and this was her calling until she retired. Sue continued to travel with family and friends always enjoying annual trips to Lake Powell, weekend trips to the mountains, overseas in Hawaii, Africa and Belize and many road trips all over the US. Sue is preceded in death by her parents Elaine (mother) and Len Orlin (father). She is survived by Tom Bosko (husband), Wendi Gechter (daughter), Tammi Brophy (daughter), Judy Orlin (sister), Mike Orlin (brother), Coltan Gechter (grandson), Sienna Gechter (granddaughter), and Haley Ammons (granddaughter). A celebration of life will be held on January 28th, 2023 with more information to follow. The family has asked that donations be sent to HopeWest Hospice in Grand Junction, 3090 N. 12th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81506. Arrangements by Palisade Funeral Home.
