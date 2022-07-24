Sylvia Frens January 26, 1936 - Sylvia Frens was born on January 26, 1936, in Grand Rapids, Michigan to Rev. Richard Frens and Mrs. Della Frens. Her father was a minister in the Christian Reformed Church and her mother was a stay-at-home minister’s wife and mom. Sylvia was the youngest of three children. She had a sister named Verna and a brother named Roland. During childhood, one of her closest friends was her cousin, Don Faber, who was born within days of Sylvia. Don and Sylvia enjoyed getting up to mischief together. They would throw snowballs at passing cars during the cold Michigan winters, then gleefully duck back into the church and hide beneath the pews, thereby avoiding detection and possible - no, probable! - consequences. When Sylvia’s family moved to Oak Park, Illinois, in the mid 50’s, she made friends with the lively teenage VanderVelde girls and other young women from her father’s new church. As she was the eldest of the social group and had possession of a car, she and her friends could be found on the weekends enjoying their freedom and each other’s company. Sylvia married Jerry VanderVelde in October of 1955. One year later, Sharon was born, followed seven years later by Sandra. Finally, in 1967, Richard was born. While her children were growing up, Sylvia was a devoted fan of Jeopardy and Let’s Make a Deal. She escorted her children to swimming lessons, baton-twirling lessons, and to the library. Sylvia was like a second mother to Shari’s best friend, Cindy. In 1975, the family moved to Glenwood Springs, Colorado, and purchased Scott’s Trash Disposal. A new way of life in western Colorado ensued as Sylvia took care of the books for the business and learned to drive in the mountains. After 24 years of marriage, Sylvia and Jerry parted ways and Sylvia went on to engage in a wide variety of business opportunities, including owner/operator of Scott’s Disposal, co-creator of a gift basket company in Oak Creek, AZ, owner of a delicatessen in Sacramento and a neighborhood tavern in Santa Barbara, CA. Sylvia called seven states home over her lifetime, Michigan, Illinois, Colorado, Florida, California, Arizona, and Nevada. One of Sylvia’s closest friends after her divorce was her brother’s wife, Christina Balek. The two of them developed a strong friendship that lasted for many years, even when they lived miles apart. Christina remembers how Sylvia was her daughter’s only aunt, and how Sylvia made the long trek from Palm Springs to visit her in Northern Utah, when both were women on their own and figuring out their way forward in life. Sylvia is survived by her daughters, Shari VanderVelde and Sandra VanderVelde; as well as her son, Richard VanderVelde; and her grandchildren, Kira Bhatti and Camron Roberts. Services for Sylvia’s friends and family will be held on October 15, at 10:30 a.m. at The Koinonia Church in Grand Junction. Cremation services are being provided by Martin Mortuary. Please contact Shari VanderVelde (sharivandervelde@gmail.com) for further information.
