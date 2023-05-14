Syvilla Johansen

Syvilla Isabell Johansen March 27, 1931 - May 10, 2023 Syvilla Isabell Johnson Johansen of Clifton, Colorado, passed away peacefully on May 10, 2023, at the Hope West Hospice. She was 92.
Syvilla was born in Roosevelt, Utah to Irvin William and Vera Johnson on March 27, 1931. She married Neldon Ross Johansen in 1948. Together they had five children. They moved from Utah to Grand Junction, Colorado, in 1956 and later to Clifton. Syvilla loved and raised their children on her own after the tragic accidental death of Neldon in 1968.
Syvilla was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and held many positions in the church including director of the local family history center and temple worker in the Vernal, Utah temple. She was an avid genealogist and was thrilled to find family members throughout the world. You could find her gardening and sharing her bounty with friends and neighbors. She made beautiful quilts that she shared with her children and grandchildren. She touched the lives of many people through service and kindness.
Syvilla is preceded in death by her husband Neldon, her parents, Irvin and Vera Johnson, a brother, Clyde Johnson, a sister, Beverly Underwood, and granddaughter, Lindy Sue Johansen. She is survived by her sister, Hazel Gabbard, brother, William Johnson, and her children: Connie Heaton (Greg), Layne Johansen (Margaret), Fayann Lewis (Lamar), Sharene Chatterton (Dale), and Tamee Newitt (Mark). She is also survived by 22 grandchildren, 83 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Services will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3076 E 1/2 Road, Grand Junction, Colorado, at 11:00 a.m., with a visiting hour beginning at 10:00 a.m.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hope West Hospice.