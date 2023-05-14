Syvilla Johansen

Syvilla Isabell Johansen March 27, 1931 - May 10, 2023 Syvilla Isabell Johnson Johansen of Clifton, Colorado, passed away peacefully on May 10, 2023, at the Hope West Hospice. She was 92.

Syvilla was born in Roosevelt, Utah to Irvin William and Vera Johnson on March 27, 1931. She married Neldon Ross Johansen in 1948. Together they had five children. They moved from Utah to Grand Junction, Colorado, in 1956 and later to Clifton. Syvilla loved and raised their children on her own after the tragic accidental death of Neldon in 1968.