Taylor D. Hickman September 4, 1989 - April 17, 2023 It is with great love and sorrow that we announce the death of our beloved son, Taylor Davis Hickman. Taylor was born September 4, 1989 in Grand Junction to Steven and Terri Hickman. He is survived by his parents; sisters, Abby (Tristan Burch) and Paige; as well as loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. We are all holding the space that he is at peace. He was a wonderfully creative, gifted artist and was currently attending CMU working towards his Bachelor of Fine Arts degree. He completed his senior show in March at the CMU Gallery. He took his inspiration from one of Thoreau’s quotes: “most men lead lives of quiet desperation.” This quote inspired him for years and was the driving force behind his senior body of work. We’re all very proud of his accomplishment. His art was his passion and was featured in many venues from the age of twelve. He also had a love of fashion and thrifting in search of “gems.” His expert eye could spot terrific items whether it be art, clothing, or furniture from a great distance. Private family services will be held at a later date. Donations in honor of Taylor may be made to the CMU Fine Arts Department or the House (Karis Inc).