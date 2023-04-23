Taylor D. Hickman September 4, 1989 - April 17, 2023 It is with great love and sorrow that we announce the death of our beloved son, Taylor Davis Hickman. Taylor was born September 4, 1989 in Grand Junction to Steven and Terri Hickman. He is survived by his parents; sisters, Abby (Tristan Burch) and Paige; as well as loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. We are all holding the space that he is at peace. He was a wonderfully creative, gifted artist and was currently attending CMU working towards his Bachelor of Fine Arts degree. He completed his senior show in March at the CMU Gallery. He took his inspiration from one of Thoreau’s quotes: “most men lead lives of quiet desperation.” This quote inspired him for years and was the driving force behind his senior body of work. We’re all very proud of his accomplishment. His art was his passion and was featured in many venues from the age of twelve. He also had a love of fashion and thrifting in search of “gems.” His expert eye could spot terrific items whether it be art, clothing, or furniture from a great distance. Private family services will be held at a later date. Donations in honor of Taylor may be made to the CMU Fine Arts Department or the House (Karis Inc).
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:27:34 AM
Sunset: 07:58:19 PM
Humidity: 61%
Wind: ESE @ 3 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Saturday Night
Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:26:13 AM
Sunset: 07:59:16 PM
Humidity: 39%
Wind: NE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Sunday Night
Cloudy. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 19%
Sunrise: 06:24:52 AM
Sunset: 08:00:14 PM
Humidity: 47%
Wind: NNW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Monday Night
Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 43F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 44%
Sunrise: 06:23:33 AM
Sunset: 08:01:11 PM
Humidity: 47%
Wind: NNW @ 13 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Tuesday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 06:22:14 AM
Sunset: 08:02:08 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: NNE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:20:57 AM
Sunset: 08:03:06 PM
Humidity: 33%
Wind: N @ 9 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Thursday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:19:41 AM
Sunset: 08:04:03 PM
Humidity: 32%
Wind: NE @ 12 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Friday Night
Partly cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.