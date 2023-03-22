Terry Jade LaSalle January 17, 1944 - March 7, 2023 Terry was born in Corpus Christi, TX. Her father, Wendell, had been drafted to the U.S. Army during World War II and was stationed in Hawaii for Jungle training. It was common at that time for the family members to come together when the men were away. Because Terry’s mother, Dorothy, was pregnant with Terry, Dorothy moved to Corpus Christi to be with her mother and father during her pregnancy and until the war was over. After the war, Terry lived on various army bases as her father was transferred often. She eventually was old enough to enter the University of California, Santa Barbara, where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Education. She taught one year in Monterey, California, followed by one year in Fredric, Colorado. She then entered the University of Colorado. There she married Richard Cormack and had a child, Nichola Jade. Terry graduated from the University of Colorado with a Master’s Degree in Library Science. Marriages don’t always work out. Terry got divorced and moved with daughter, Nikki, to Grand Junction to become a school librarian. Terry was a librarian in School District 51 for 26 years. She started her career at Orchard Mesa Junior High School and then taught for 11 years at Grand Junction High School. Terry is survived by her husband, Albert, married 45 years; daughter, Nikki; and granddaughter, Greer. She is also survived by her cousin, Pam. A memorial service will be held on March 25, 2023 at 10 AM at Callahan Edfast Mortuary & Crematory, 2515 Patterson Road, Grand Junction, CO, 970-243-2450.
