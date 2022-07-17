Terry Lee Hargis August 5, 1947 - July 10, 2022 After a fierce battle with cancer, Air Force veteran Terry Lee Hargis, aged 74, passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family and loved ones in Grand Junction, CO. She was a fighter to the end, demonstrating the quiet strength, perseverance, and boundless love which defined her entire life. Born and raised in New Mexico, she joined the Air Force to travel the world, achieving the rank of Airman 1st Class before being honorably discharged. She met the love her of life, James, after he visited the dental office that she worked in San Antonio, TX, following her training as a dental hygienist in the Air Force. The two only had eyes for each other. They married, had two children, and moved to Denver, CO, where they primarily lived before retiring to Grand Junction, CO. Terry and Jim loved traveling the world together during their almost 50 years of marriage. When not traveling, Terry was an avid gardener, artist, loving mother and sincere friend. With a smile on her face and love in her heart, she made everyone feel welcome and would cook you a delicious chicken enchilada casserole even if you weren’t hungry. She loved us deeply, and will be forever missed by those who knew her. We take great comfort in knowing that Terry is now at peace with Christ and surrounded by His light. She is survived by her husband, Jim; children, Matthew and Monica; granddaughter; sister-in-law(s), Jo Ann and Mary Ellen; brother in-law, Danny; nieces, nephews and their children. She joins her sister, Michelle; mother and adopted father, Loretta and Bo, in eternal life where she is finally at peace. Visitation will be held at Brown’s Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 904 N. 7th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81501, on Saturday, July 23, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., with a memorial service starting at 3:00 p.m., and celebration of life reception to follow at 5:00 p.m. A rosary and funeral mass will be held on Monday, July 25, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., with the Resurrection Mass beginning 9:00 a.m., at St. Joseph’s, 230 N. 3rd St., Grand Junction, CO 81501. An honors ceremony/burial will follow shortly thereafter at 1:00 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado, 2830 Riverside Parkway, Grand Junction, CO 81501. Kindly RSVP your attendance to HargisFamilyAndFriends@gmail.com and leave your remembrances of Terry on her memorial page on Brown’s Cremation and Funeral website.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:01:30 AM
Sunset: 08:38:24 PM
Humidity: 47%
Wind: ESE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Saturday Night
Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:02:14 AM
Sunset: 08:37:48 PM
Humidity: 22%
Wind: SE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Sunday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 73F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:03 AM
Sunset: 08:37:09 PM
Humidity: 25%
Wind: SSW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Monday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low near 70F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:03:46 AM
Sunset: 08:36:29 PM
Humidity: 24%
Wind: WNW @ 13 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Tuesday Night
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 72F. N winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:04:33 AM
Sunset: 08:35:47 PM
Humidity: 23%
Wind: NNE @ 14 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:05:21 AM
Sunset: 08:35:04 PM
Humidity: 21%
Wind: SSW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Thursday Night
A few clouds. Low 73F. NNE winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:06:09 AM
Sunset: 08:34:18 PM
Humidity: 23%
Wind: S @ 11 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Friday Night
A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.