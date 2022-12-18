Theresa Marie Yribia

Theresa Marie Yribia March 3, 1949 - December 4, 2022 Theresa Marie Yribia, age 73, passed away on December 4, 2022 surrounded by family at Hope West Care Center. Born in Grand Junction, Colorado, she was the youngest daughter of Mac and Mary (Aragon) Bera. Theresa was the owner of T. Yribia, a concrete and excavation company for 40 years. Theresa was very dedicated to her family, she helped care for all her Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren. She enjoyed thrift shopping, Hallmark movies, The Game Show Network and Jewelry TV. Theresa was an amazing cook and her delicious dishes will be missed by many. Theresa is survived by her husband of 54 years, Robert Yribia. Her daughter’s Angelica (Jason) Gallegos and Julie (Wayne) Martinez. Her grandchildren; Jessica Gallegos, Jason Gallegos, JR, Sierra Martinez and Noah Martinez. Her great-grandchildren, Lucas Gallegos and Avalicia Monarrez. Her siblings; Mac (Bernice) Bera, Elidia Bera, Joseph Bera and John Aragon. Also, her brother in law, Cordy Marquez, Sr. Theresa was preceded in death by her youngest daughter, Jessica Yribia, parents, Mac and Mary Bera, her siblings; Julian Bera, John Bera, Donna Marquez and Victoria (Joe) Gallegos. Also, her sister-in-law Cecelia Bera. Graveside services will be announced at a later date.