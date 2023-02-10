Theresea Ann Lawrence Greer February 19, 1961 - November 6, 2022 Theresea, age 61, devoted mother of six and wife to Dean Greer, passed away on the 6th of November, 2022 with her loving family and friends by her side. Theresea was born in Grand Junction, Colorado on February 19, 1961 to her parents Joe and Cleo Sanchez. Theresea was a deeply loving and caring woman of God. As a daughter, mother, friend, sister and wife − she was generous, kind and often gave much of herself to help those she loved or those in need. Theresea was a devoted prayer warrior, a holy princess, a woman with a purpose in this world and a calling on her life. Her warm-hearted adoration and dedication towards spending time with, and taking care of her grandkids, nephews and nieces was her most treasured gift. In her spare time you would find her sewing, baking and cooking. “Thank You Lord!” − Written by Theresea, Facebook Post followed by, “God, I cannot see your face, but my heart knows you are here with me. My soul hears you whispering softly to me when I am in need. I can feel your hand upon me when it seems as if the darkness of this world will consume me. I look around, and it’s easy to see all the work you have done for me. Others may believe what they want to believe, but I know you are here with me, today, tomorrow, and for all eternity. Amen” Theresea is survived by her husband, Dean Greer; her daughter, Monica and husband, Danny Kuta; her two sons, Santos Crespin and AJ Lawrence; and her three step-sons, Jerry, Sean and Chris Lawrence; Angelica Vales and Gregory Crespin whom she raised as her own. Her siblings, Ernie Sanchez, Stephanie and Mike Macks, Angel Sanchez, Christina and Eddie Quezada; and her six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. In honor of Theresea’s time on this earth, there will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM at the Living Stone Church located at 2971 North Avenue, Grand Junction, CO 81504. Please come and share in the remembrance of Theresea’s wonderful life. “Rejoice in the Lord always. I will say it again: Rejoice! Let your gentleness be evident to all. The Lord is near. Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus. Finally, brothers and sisters, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable − if anything is excellent or praiseworthy—think about such things.” − Philippians 4-8.
