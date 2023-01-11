Thomas D. Graves July 21, 1936 - January 5, 2023 Dr. Thomas (Tom) Dayle Graves was called to Christ on Thursday, January 5th, 2023 at the age of 86. He was born in Concordia Kansas on July 21, 1936 to Byron and Hazel Graves. His father owned and ran a variety of retail stores that took the family from Atwood, KS to Denver, to Alamosa, CO and back to Atwood. The oldest of five, Tom lived a typical small town 1950s life as a teenager. He worked as a soda jerk at a drug store where he enjoyed sampling his rich, creamy creations, which temporarily added to his waistline. He and his brother Jerry, who was only a year behind him, could usually be found under the hoods and chassis of late model cars when they weren’t driving them. Tom also wrestled in high school. Sometimes the training runs led him right back to the soda counter at the drug store. After leaving high school, he joined the U.S. Army where he served in the 18th Airborne Corps, home of the 82nd Airborne, stationed at Fort Bragg, NC. Much of his assignment during those two years involved cold war tactical preparation in the rugged hill country of the rural south and Appalachian Mountains, which left him with an aversion for camping for a good long while. After being honorably discharged, this experience prepared him for a position in personnel management at what was then Martin Marietta in Lakewood, CO. It was not long into his professional career that he courted and married Patricia Louise McGintie whom he had first met when he was 16 and she was 10 in the driveway of her father who had allowed him to borrow some tools to, again, work on his car. Tom is survived by Patricia and their three children: Kelly (Anne) of Centennial, CO; Kerry of Grand Junction, CO; Karleen (Todd Watson) of Windsor, CO. Also surviving are nine grand children and two great grand children. With the help of the GI Bill, Tom left Martin with his then young family in 1964 to finish his education, working his way through college at Adams State in Alamosa where he earned both his Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts degrees. His academic work then brought him to Mesa College, now Colorado Mesa University, in Grand Junction, CO, where he spent the next 40 years in the classroom, eventually earning a full professorship. This included a stop at the University of Northern Colorado in the early 70s where he picked up his Doctor of Education degree. He was very influential in the lives and careers of his students sending them off into careers in occupational guidance counseling and psychology, which was his specialty and life passion. He earned many accolades during his own career, including: Outstanding Faculty Chairman, faculty commencement speaker, Distinguished Faculty Award, Faculty Emeritus, and an appointment by Governor Bill Owens to the State Board of Licensed Professional Counselors. Even in retirement Tom continued to volunteer for Catholic Outreach and to serve the Church and Holy Family school in a variety of capacities. Tom’s passions outside of work, besides his family, included fishing and hunting and maintaining a beautiful home, lawn, and gardens with his wife, Patricia. Celebratory service includes: Rosary, 10:30 am followed by Mass at 11:00 am on Thursday, January 12th, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. The family has asked that donations be made to Hope West, 3090 N. 12th St, #B, Grand Junction, CO 81506; Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 790 26 1/2 Rd, Grand Junction, CO 81506; Colorado Mesa University, 1100 North Ave, Grand Junction, CO 81501.
Chance of Rain: 90%
Sunrise: 07:32:44 AM
Sunset: 05:10:27 PM
Humidity: 72%
Wind: S @ 13 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Cloudy with rain and snow. Low 38F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%.
Chance of Rain: 12%
Sunrise: 07:32:32 AM
Sunset: 05:11:27 PM
Humidity: 58%
Wind: WNW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Wednesday Night
Clear. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:32:18 AM
Sunset: 05:12:28 PM
Humidity: 63%
Wind: E @ 7 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Thursday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:32:01 AM
Sunset: 05:13:29 PM
Humidity: 60%
Wind: ENE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Friday Night
Cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 07:31:43 AM
Sunset: 05:14:32 PM
Humidity: 64%
Wind: NE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Saturday Night
Rain and snow showers in the evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 50%.
Chance of Rain: 61%
Sunrise: 07:31:22 AM
Sunset: 05:15:35 PM
Humidity: 84%
Wind: NNE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Sunday Night
Occasional snow showers. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%.
Chance of Rain: 33%
Sunrise: 07:30:59 AM
Sunset: 05:16:40 PM
Humidity: 78%
Wind: SSE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Monday Night
Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%.