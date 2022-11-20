Thomas Edward Gannon July 16, 1944 - November 14, 2022 Thomas Gannon, or as his friends and family called him “Eddie”, was born in Montrose CO. He lived in Cedaredge CO until his dear mother passed away when he was a young child. He then moved, with his remaining family, to Grand Junction CO where he was raised. He went to Grand Junction High School and played several sports; however, football was his favorite. After high school he enlisted in the Army. He went right into training to be a Hercules Missile Crewman. He was then stationed at the Army’s Alaska Nuclear base. He would often laugh saying they and Russia kept an eye on each other. He married his sweetheart Sharlene and they embarked on a journey that took them to several states and two children. They parted ways several years later but remained friends until her passing. Aside from his loyal service working for 30 years for the Colorado Department of Transportation, he was an avid Denver Broncos fan never missing a chance to root for his team. He was a strong JUCO fan that loved watching the ball games year after year. He was a passionate outdoorsman enjoying all things hunting and fishing. He passed that love along to his son Todd. They spent many hours and days exploring, hunting, and fishing all over The Grand Mesa. His love of hunting with his son only grew larger when he harvested, with his son right beside him, a trophy Shiras Bull Moose up on the Grand Mesa. That record harvest is published in Boone and Crocket. He was so excited three years later when his son drew the same once in a lifetime tag and he got to be right by Todd’s side this time. However, son’s moose was not near as big as dads! Family and loved ones were the most important part of his life. He was one of the kindest souls you would have ever met. His generosity and sincere goodness are unmatchable. Every person that got to know him couldn’t help but love him. He will truly be missed. Family members including both parents Thomas and Elaine, siblings Regina Sue “Jeannie”, Mary Francis “Frankie”, Billy, Kathy and Andy preceded him in death. He is survived by his children; Todd (Shannon) Gannon, Luxie Gannon, grandchildren; Nickoli, Joshua (Megan) and Tyler. He is also survived by special siblings; Joana, Bennie, Gary and Lois and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in the name of Ed Gannon to Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. Funeral will be held at the VA Cemetery December 1st at 10am.
