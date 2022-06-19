Thomas Edward Joseph Hunn April 15, 1947 - June 7, 2022 He was born to Beatrice Koenig and William Hunn in St. Louis, MO. Tom passed away at HopeWest as a result of complications from a motorcycle accident caused by a driver under the influence of Marijuana on October 4, 2017. Tom had almost 47 years of sobriety. Tom grew up in St. Louis, MO. He married Carolyn Kramer in 1967 and had his daughters Lisa and Niki. He apprenticed for 6 years with May Co and Kinsley & Sons. With much fervor, dedication, skill, and love for his craft, he became a master Jeweler. He moved his family to North Platte, NE in 1977 to run Wesley Company. In 1984 he found his way to Grand Junction, Colorado, and here he found his home. He started Thomas Hunn Jewelers in 1985 in a small office space on the third floor of the old 1st National Bank building. The company flourished over time with Tom’s charisma and talent for jewelry design and in 1993 bought his own building at 112 N. 3rd Street where his legacy lives on today. Tom was an avid community leader and involved in countless charities and organizations including the Masonic Lodge, the Rotary Club of Grand Junction, Habitat for Humanity, HopeWest, The Gem and Mineral Club, Partners and many more. Tom was a passionate teacher. He had an ability to teach and help people around him in a profound way. He taught parenting classes with his daughter Niki for many years. He did seminars all over the country about diamonds, gems, and minerals. He helped refugees escape third world countries. He taught on an extended mission trip for the Baha’i Faith in St. Lucia where he almost died of Dengue Fever in 2011. Tom was fearless. His passions also included many hobbies like scuba diving, motorcycles, traveling the world, rock hunting, stone cutting, welding, archery, shooting, fishing, and spending as much time as he could with his grandsons Nikcoda and Tommy. So much so his daughter Niki had to ask him to call before coming over! It was a long-standing joke in the family. In 2016 Tom married the love of his life Ashia. He had never been happier. Unfortunately, less than a year after their marriage, Tom was in a motorcycle accident on 2nd and North Avenue that resulted in a traumatic brain injury and an incomplete spinal cord injury. His life and Ashia’s were never the same. They stayed close in love, but her role became caregiver. She was so gentle and kind to Tom for his final years. Tom is survived by his wife Ashia, her daughter Wan Wan, his daughter Niki Hunn (Bob Jarvis), grandchildren Jaime Hunn (Rob Lockett), Nikcoda Beightel (Christa), Tommy Beightel (Carlyn), great-grandchildren Ana Beightel and Baby Lockett coming in July, Sisters Mary Hansen, Ann Kearney, and Sue Ridgeway, brothers Bill, Chuck, John, Steve, Joe, Mike, and Bobby Hunn, many nieces and nephews, and countless friends. He was preceded in death by his daughter Lisa Marie, Sister-in-law Kathy Hunn, niece Debbie Hunn, nephew Jake Hunn and his parents. Tom was loved by countless people and had touched the hearts of so many. It’s a great loss to our community. Tom will be missed dearly. Tom’s Celebration of Life will be held Thursday June 30, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at Victory Life Church, 2066 Highway 6 & 50, Fruita, CO 81521 It is Tom’s wishes that all of those who attend should wear Hawaiian shirts or bright colored clothing Memorial Contributions can be made to HopeWest or the Rotary Club of Grand Junction.
