Thomas Fleishman June 1, 1956 - February 18, 2023 Born and raised in Arizona, Thomas was the fifth of six children of Bill and Edna Fleishman. Overcoming a congenital heart defect, he became an endurance cyclist and to the end of his life rode upwards of 8,000 miles each year. Vive Velo! As a young man Thomas hiked and backpacked throughout the West. Whatever he did, he did with a high degree of care and skill. His joyfulness, generosity, and eagerness to share his passions live on in the many who cycled, river rafted, rock climbed, and backpacked with him. Thomas was also a gourmet cook and with his beloved wife, Rebecca, loved sharing food with friends. He and Rebecca were parents to several very lucky rescue dogs. During his long career as a respiratory therapist, Thomas was known for the skill, compassion, and dedication he extended to his patients. He left this world after sudden cardiac arrest on Valentine’s Day. His courage, love of life and gentle spirit were an inspiration and will be dearly missed by Rebecca and all who were fortunate enough to know him. Donations in his honor can be made to Roice-Hurst Humane Society or RiversEdge West in Grand Junction.
