Travis Jordan October 25,1935 - November 6, 2022 Travis Jordan, 87 of Fruita, CO passed away on November 6, 2022 at HopeWest Care Center. He was born in north east Texas on October 25,1935. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Eloise Jordan, parents, Claude and Dessie Jordan, 4 brothers and 4 sisters. He is survived by 3 daughters; Sandra Embree (Thomas), Jackie Jacquez (Dave), and Robin Whelan (Russ), and his 10 grandchildren, 19 great-grand children, and 1 great great-grand child. Travis and Eloise began their lives together in San Jose, CA. He started his excavating business in San Jose. It was there, where he learned his trade. The summer of 1970 is when they made the decision to move their family, and their lives to Colorado. Over the years, he built his business and gained the trust of many in the Grand Valley. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He left a legacy for his love of The Lord to his family and friends. He was hard working, humble, man of few words, who was loving and very giving (both of our parents were very giving people). His gift of giving was not only received by his family and friends, but also to complete strangers. If he saw someone in need, he would help with his time and/or money. He never sought recognition, but quietly would give. He loved to laugh and would announce almost every time he came home from work to his wife and daughters with a grand gesture of his arm that “I am home you lucky people”. The daughters would giggle, and of course, without anyone looking at her, they knew their mom would be rolling her eyes and shaking her head. Memorial Service will be held at Victory Life Church on November 19, 2022 at 10 am. We will have an open house starting at 3pm at Russ & Robin Whelan’s home at 1207 18 Rd, Fruita, CO for family and friends to celebrate his life. Come and join us.
