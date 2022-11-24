Trenton Rupe November 14, 1956 - November 17, 2022 Youngest of three boys, Trent was born November 14th, 1956 in Grand Junction, CO to Bud and Betty Rupe. Just a few days after turning 66 years old Trent died on the cool, clear morning of November 17th, 2022 by natural causes. He had recently arrived home from yet another successful hunting season in his favorite area, Pleasant View, Colorado. Trent is survived by his Wife of 45 years, Roxie Rupe. Some of you remember Trent and Roxie from yesteryear, cruising North Ave. or frequenting nostalgic GJ hangouts like Shakey’s Pizza. Together they set a lasting example of Family and generosity for their children and grandchildren including the adoption of two of their three children, Leann from South Korea and Scott from the Philippines and were later blessed with their youngest “the lotto baby” Katie. They also devoted a ton of time and resources to coaching, umping and supporting local Little League baseball and softball programs. Trent was also survived by his Daughter, Leann Lloyd (Joshua and their children Izabell and Easton); Son, Scott Rupe; Daughter, Katie Rupe (Peter Larralde); Father, Bud Rupe; Brother, Chuck Rupe (Christine) and numerous cousins, nephews, nieces and friends. Trent was preceded in death by his Brother, Jerry Rupe and his Mother, Betty Rupe. Trent loved all things outdoors, but especially riding motorcycles, hunting, fishing, and shooting. I believe we all have a story about what a competitor he was on the racetrack or of some legendary shot he made on a running coyote at an impossible distance, adding further to his epic body count of furry and feathered creatures. Trent was incredibly artistic, and his amazing talents merged beautifully with both his hobbies and professional career. He was truly a sheet metal genius, creating masterpiece after masterpiece when generic, functional products would have simply sufficed. His skills also carried over into his love for firearms and gunsmithing. He built many beautiful weapons and was especially proud of the custom rifles he built for his grandchildren in his later years (even more so, his pride in watching them effectively hit targets and harvest game with them, just the way he taught them!) Trent loved hearing and telling hunting stories and tales of “the good ol’ days” (many of which we all heard SEVERAL times) and in the last few years had become an avid connoisseur of political memes (always willing to share his political opinion, whether asked for or not.....). As we bid Trent a fond fair-well, we can all imagine his reaction to a story, joke or reading a funny and perhaps, slightly inappropriate text from one of us followed by a Santa-esc belly laugh and an over-animated “HuHHH”...etc. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Shriners Hospitals or the Palisade Area Little League.
