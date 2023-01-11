Twyla Junell Martin May 3, 1937 - January 4, 2023 Twyla Junell (Melton) Martin, 85 of Argos, Indiana passed away on January 4, 2023 at 11:09 a.m. at Saint Joseph Health System, Plymouth, Indiana following a sudden illness. Born on May 3, 1937, in Beloit, Kansas, she was born to Sterling P. Melton and Beulah J. (Kurtz) Melton. She had lived in Argos, Indiana since May of 2022, having lived in Colorado Springs and Grand Junction, Colorado. Twyla was a secretary for Western Forge a producer of Craftsman Tool, Colorado Springs, Colorado; and Elam Construction in Grand Junction, Colorado. She was a graduate of Osborne High School, Osborne, Kansas, with the class of 1955. Twyla is survived by her Daughters – Penny Sharkey of Argos, Indiana; and Julie Agenbroad of Kemmerer, Wyoming; 4 Grandchildren and 11 Great Grandchildren; Sisters – Rhonda Rose and husband Ed; and Rita Marshall and husband Tom Brother – John Melton and wife Ann. She is preceded in death by her Parents. A service will be held at a later date. Memorial Contributions may be made to: St. Joseph’s Indian School; PO Box 300, Chamberlain, SD 57325-9910 or St. Labre Indian School; PO Box 216, Ashland, MT 59003-9989 Arrangements have been entrusted with the Earl-Grossman Funeral Home, Argos, Indiana.
