Tyler Christopher Yeager

Tyler Christopher Yeager December 20, 1997 - July 28, 2022 Tyler was born on December 20, 1997, and tragically left us on July 28, 2022. He left behind a loving mother and father, Kristi and Derek Yeager; and siblings, McKenna (Jake) and Brock, who love and miss him dearly. Tyler also left many close friends and communities who love him in Utah and Colorado. Tyler graduated in 2020 from USU with his bachelor’s degree in biology. He loved to learn and was in the process of continuing his education. Tyler loved life. When he wasn’t in the gym, studying, or working, Tyler loved listening to music. He would never miss out on a Quinn XCII concert or Country Jam and he enjoyed being with good friends. He took the title of “friend” seriously. Though Tyler had many talents, one of his most touted was knowing every line from The Office and pinpointing from what season and episode the quote came. Family was everything to Tyler. This last year, he became a newly minted uncle; he loved taking care of his nephew and his nephew loved his Uncle T. If you asked, Tyler would say that heaven doesn’t get much closer than being with family at Lake Powell. On July 28th, the world lost a bright light. The sun rose on the 29th and gave off a little less warmth. It’s just hard. To which Tyler would certainly respond, “that’s what she said.” We love you T. The funeral services will be held on August 6, 2022. The viewing will be from 9:00 – 10:45 a.m. and the funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the LDS chapel, 2542 G Road.