Valrie Joy Grundvig April 27, 1943 - November 23, 2022 Valerie Joy Grundvig (Davis) age 79, died 23 November 2022 in her home following a long illness of pulmonary fibrosis. Born April 27, 1943 in Spokane, Washington. She was the daughter of the late Mr. LeRoy and Joy Davis. She graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in San Francisco, California. After high school she attended City College of San Francisco where she received an Associates of Arts degree. She then trained with TWA (Trans World Airlines). After receiving her wings, she worked for two years as a flight attendant. After the airlines she went back to City College of San Francisco and studied courses in Hotel and Restaurant Management. She went on to work in management for both the Top of The Mark Hotel and the Westin St. Francis Hotels in San Francisco. Ultimately, she finished her working years as a professional secretary. She worked and retired from the Jefferson County School system and from the Order of the Eastern Star Masonic Organization. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Faith Catrina and one grandchild, Bailey Bashor. She is survived by her loving husband, Willis Grundvig; two sons, Steven Bender and Jason Bender; two step-daughters, Athena Devereaux and Yvonne Bashor (Brett) and four grandchildren; Jenna, Nathan, Annika and Jackson. She was a member of The Order of The Eastern Star, a Masonic Organization. She was elected and installed as Worthy Matron in chapter #139, (1995-1996) in Lakewood, CO. She was then appointed Grand Esther for the State of Colorado in the Hearts in Harmony grand family (1996-1997). She was subsequently elected Grand Secretary for the State of Colorado and served 10 years and was awarded Grand Secretary Emertius. A celebration of life memorial service for the immediate family was held December 3rd, 2022 in Grand Junction, CO. There will be another memorial celebration held in Grand Junction at the Masonic Temple, 2400 Consistory Court, for Eastern Star members to attend sometime in January or February of 2023.
