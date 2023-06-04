Van Merritt

Van Elman Merritt April 7, 1948 - May 18, 2023 Van Elman Merritt, of Parachute, Colorado passed away at his home on May 18, 2023. He was 75.
Van was born on April 7, 1948, in Poplar Bluff, Missouri to Hardy Vandore and Lyda Hazel (Hendrix) Merritt. He spent his childhood in Campbell, Missouri and graduated from Campbell High School. Van went on to attend Arkansas State University where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in Music Education. In 1970, Van enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served in the U.S. Air Force 586th Band in Warner Robbins, Georgia and the U.S. Air Force Band of Europe, serving in Wiesbaden and Sembach, Germany until his honorable discharge in 1974. Van then went on to attend the University of Arkansas where he earned a Master's Degree in Educational Administration. Van married Evelyn "Lee Ann" Frein on March 23, 1984. Van proudly worked as a high school band and choir director for 41 years in Brinkley, Arkansas (1974-1985), Clear Creek, Colorado (1986-1989), Meeker, Colorado (1989-2003), and Parachute, Colorado (2003-2015). He was awarded Teacher of the Year in Garfield County School District 16 in 2012-2013. He was a member of the Colorado Music Educators Association serving as regional chairman for several years and the Grand Valley Educational Foundation. Van was a proud member of Noodle Soup Dixieland Jazz Band, Symphony In The Valley, and Sentimental Journey Band. He enjoyed fishing, hiking, camping, and spending time with his wife, kids, and grandchildren in his free time.