Vera Albeyta Myers November 9, 1922 - July 21, 2022 Vera passed peacefully on July 21 in Livermore, CA at the age of 99. She was born in Pagosa Springs, CO to Maria Victoria Albeyta and Eutimio Abeyta. Vera was the oldest of 5 children, Albert, Dean, and Irene Albeyta, and Robert Dudley, all deceased. Vera spent much of her childhood in Chimayo, NM, before the family moved to Grand Junction, CO where she graduated from GJHS in 1940. She attended business school and worked at F.W. Woolworth’s where she met Dale Myers Sr. They were married in 1942 at First Baptist Church. Dale passed away in 1983. Following his death, she became a member of the Grand Junction Athletic Club, and as a member of the Club’s hiking group, she climbed several 14,000-foot Colorado mountains. She continued to work out with personal trainers until she was 98. As a young girl she was given a piano and lessons. She loved music, playing the piano and organ for church and Eastern Star. She married Frank Nisley Jr., a widower and lifelong family friend, in late 1994 and enjoyed many more mountain adventures in Frank’s Jeep, before he passed in 2000. To be nearer her family she moved to California in 2009. Vera worked many years at First National Bank of Grand Junction and was a member of the Order of Eastern Star (OES) for 63 years. She served as Mother Advisor of the Order of Rainbow Girls, Worthy Matron of Grand Junction Chapter OES, and as Worthy Grand Matron of the State of Colorado. She is survived by her children Karen Myers Bauman and Dale Myers; two grandchildren, Brian Bauman and Paula McClendon, and 4 great grandchildren, Kate, Stella, Nicholas, Kayla. Services will be held at Memorial Gardens of the Valley in Grand Junction, CO at 11am on Aug. 30, 2022. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Baptist Church, 720 Grand Ave. Grand Junction, CO 81501.
