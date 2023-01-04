Vera Zohner March 12, 1940 - December 29, 2022 Vera passed away at the age of 82 from a long valiant 4-year battle with Leukemia. Born in California and migrated to Colorado at age 2, due to her mother passing away from illness. She was raised by her Aunt & Uncle, Lena and Glen Humphreys in Grand Junction. Vera graduated from Central High School. She continued to be active in class reunions. She met Carl Zohner in school and they were married in August 1960. They were married for 62 years. After High School, Vera pursued a nursing career at St. Mary’s Hospital. She had other jobs including a cattle company, a clothing merchandiser, and a manager of ladies wear for Woolco. Hobbies she enjoyed were ceramics, cake decorating, camping, fishing, (watching) Rockies, Broncos, and bull riding. She loved crocheting, especially blankets and gave many away to organizations. She was a member of Clifton Christian Church. Surviving family members: Husband, Carl Zohner; daughter, Michelle Barnes; son in law, Dennis Barnes (deceased); Granddaughter, Lindsey Barnes (Broc Ahrens); Grandson, Tucker and (Nicole) Barnes; Great Granddaughter, Elliott Grace Ahrens; and “soon to arrive” Great Grandson of Tucker & Nicole. Service Friday, January 6th, 2023 11:00 am Clifton Christian Church
