Verna May a.k.a. Bunny Gummin May 17, 1932 - December 3, 2022 Bunny went to be with the lord in her home on December 3rd, surrounded by family, she was 90. She was born in Lemmon, South Dakota to Ernest and Martha Wolff on May 17th, 1932. Her family later moved to Green Bay, Wisconsin where she graduated from High School. She completed one year of Bible College in Saskatchewan, Canada prior to being home to help care for her mother who had been badly injured in a car accident. She worked in Green Bay at a printing company. While there, she met Horst Gummin, a.k.a. Jim, and fell in love at first sight. Jim had immigrated from Berlin, Germany only 3 years earlier. He was sponsored by a Dairy farmer in Northern Wisconsin, where he worked on the farm for almost 3 years. They were married on November 26, 1952, celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary together. They lived in Wisconsin, Florida, and Arizona throughout their marriage. The family enjoyed camping trips, and being together. In 1973, they moved to Grand Junction, Colorado. They attended First Assembly of God Church where Bunny worked in the nurseries and teaching Sunday School to children. They enjoyed a rich, blessed life together. Bunny was proceeded in death by her parents, Earnest and Martha Wolff; brothers, Odine and Donny Wolff; and one sister, Arlene Kloehn. She is survived by her spouse, Jim Gummin, sons; Daniel (Tedra) Gummin, and Dale (Cyndi) Gummin, daughters; Darlinda (Jim) Lundblad, and Deanna (Joe) Swetnam, 8 grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren. Bunny will be missed at family gatherings, and by all her many friends. To honor her wishes, there will be a celebration of life held in the spring, when the youngest son and family arrive home from overseas.
