Vernon F. O’Dell, Jr. November 21, 1928 - February 15, 2023 V. F. O’Dell, Jr. was born in Clifton Hill, Missouri on November 21, 1928, to Mary Emelia McLean and Vernon F. O’Dell, Sr. Due to health issues with his father, he and his mother lived with various family members during his early school years. He graduated from Orrick, MO High School in 1946. He met his wife Myra during his senior year there. He attended the University of Kansas City and then went on to the Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine. His son, Steve was born in Kansas City in 1953. They moved to Grand Junction, Colorado in 1954 and Vernon set up his medical practices with Harral Haven. A daughter, Cindy was born in 1957. Vernon enjoyed hunting, fishing, and riding ATVs in Western Colorado. The family raised and showed quarter horses. He and Myra traveled extensively with their travel trailer. He loved the practice of medicine and believed in “doing the right thing” always. He was a historian of WWII. He is preceded in death by his wife, Myra. Survivors include son, Steve O’Dell (Gina); daughter, Cindy Buller (Steve); 7 grand kids; and 16 great grandkids. A celebration of life will be held Saturday March 4, 2023 at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary at 3 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation in Vernon’s name be made to HopeWest Hospice.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 07:02:04 AM
Sunset: 05:54:45 PM
Humidity: 82%
Wind: SSE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 20F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:00:48 AM
Sunset: 05:55:53 PM
Humidity: 61%
Wind: ENE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Sunday Night
Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 06:59:31 AM
Sunset: 05:57 PM
Humidity: 63%
Wind: NNE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Monday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 52%
Sunrise: 06:58:13 AM
Sunset: 05:58:08 PM
Humidity: 67%
Wind: S @ 8 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Cloudy. Some light rain is likely. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Chance of Rain: 66%
Sunrise: 06:56:54 AM
Sunset: 05:59:14 PM
Humidity: 61%
Wind: SW @ 19 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Wednesday Night
Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:55:33 AM
Sunset: 06:00:21 PM
Humidity: 57%
Wind: S @ 12 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Thursday Night
Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 29F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. About one inch of snow expected.
Chance of Rain: 47%
Sunrise: 06:54:12 AM
Sunset: 06:01:27 PM
Humidity: 70%
Wind: SSW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Friday Night
Scattered snow flurries and snow showers before midnight. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 30%.