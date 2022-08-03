Victoria A. Gallegos November 17, 1937 - July 27, 2022 Victoria A. Gallegos was called home by our Lord Jesus Christ on July 27, 2022, to be reunited with the love of her life, her husband, Jose L. Gallegos, who previously passed on December 19, 2019. She was 84 years old. Victoria was born to Mac Jose Bera and Maria de Pilar Bera on November 17, 1937. Victoria loved to sing, dance, sew, travel, and spend time with her family. She was a loving mother and homemaker. She worked as a teacher, for Ball Brother’s Corp, and other jobs. She was also a Den Mother for her children’s Cub Scout Troops. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jose L. Gallegos; her brothers, Johnny Bera and John Aragon; sister, Donna Marquez; son, Tommy Abeyta; and grandchildren, Issac and Landon. She is survived by brothers, Joseph Bera, Mac (Bernice) Bera; sisters, Theresa (Robert) Yribia and Elidia Bera; sons, Joe (Peggy) Gallegos, Jr., Matthew (Victoria) Gallegos, Mac Anthony (Roxanne) Gallegos, Marc (Becky) Gallegos; daughters, Roberta (Lance) Moore, and Marquita (Adelmo) Gallegos; 22 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; and four great great-grandchildren. All of the family are of Grand Junction. The Vigil and Rosary will be held at Callahan Edfast Mortuary, 2515 Patterson Road, Grand Junction, on Friday, August 5th, at 6:00 p.m. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, August 6th, at the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 230 North 3rd Street, Grand Junction, at 11:00 a.m., with a dinner following. Messages of condolences and flowers may be sent to Callahan-Edfast Mortuary.
