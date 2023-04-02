Vincent “Lee” Porter January 26, 1939 - March 26, 2023 Vincent “Lee” Porter, of Fruita, passed away on March 26, 2023 at Larchwood Inns in Grand Junction. He was 84. Lee was born on January 26, 1939, in Greeley, Colorado, to Vincent Archie and Fern (Hicks) Porter. He spent his childhood in Grand Junction, Meeker, and Naturita, Colorado; and graduated from Grand Junction High School in 1957. After attending Mesa Junior College for one year, Lee moved to California. He served honorably in the U.S. Army at Fort Riley, Kansas for two years beginning in 1962, where his bunkmate was Paul Hornung of the Green Bay Packers. Lee returned to California in 1964 where he would live for the next 38 years, in places like Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, and Carpinteria. Lee worked as a beverage distribution manager, and even had the honor of delivering beer to Ronald Reagan’s ranch. Eventually, Lee retired to Fruita, where he resided for the last 21 years. Lee was a big fan of old-time NASCAR, Fruita Monument High School sports, the Colorado Rockies, and classic Fords. He enjoyed being the adopted Grandpa of many children, and appreciated the view of the Colorado National Monument from his driveway. But more than anything, Lee loved serving Christ and loving others, especially his family. A deeply impactful highlight of Lee’s life was literally walking in the footsteps of Jesus and being baptized in the Jordan River during his visit to Israel in 2014. Lee is survived by his daughter, Leann (Matthew) Manjarrez of Rocklin, California; his brother, Roger (Liz) Porter of Nixa, Missouri; sister, Diana (Gary) Adams of Greeley, Colorado; grandchildren, Adam Manjarrez of Rocklin, California; Elijah Manjarrez of San Francisco; nephews, Shawn (Jennifer) Porter of Jacksonville, Florida and Glenn (Bonnie) Adams of Severance, Colorado; his niece, Tammy Davidson of Mesa, Arizona; five great-nieces; two great-nephews; one great-great-nephew; and numerous cousins. In his latter years, Lee was well-ministered to by his beloved friends, Chanda Greager and Trace Tyler (and family) of Grand Junction. He is preceded in death by his parents; two aunts; four cousins; and one nephew, Paul Porter. A military honors service will be held Friday, April 14, 2023 at 1 pm at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado. A celebration of life will take place Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 11 am at Canyon View Vineyard Church. Please visit www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/grand-junction-co/vincent-porter-11221326 for live-streaming information for the celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Lee’s name to Canyon View Vineyard Church, 736 24 1/2 Road, Grand Junction, CO 81505 or www.canyonviewchurch.com; or to Food Bank of the Rockies, 698 Long Acre Drive, Grand Junction, CO 81505 or www.foodbankrockies.org.
