Vincent Navarrette May 4, 1933 - March 4, 2023 Vince, as he was known to his friends, brothers and sisters, 89, passed away at home on Saturday, March 4, 2023. A longtime Jehovah Witness Pioneer and Elder, he passed away 2 months before his 90th year of life. His wife, family members and friends all were with him before his death. His parents, Joe T. Navarrette and Maria Leon preceded him. Vince was born in Delta, Colorado on May 4, 1933. His wife, Joan and children (from a previous marriage) Lisa and Dina survive him, as do his sisters, Rachel and Eva. Vince worked most of his life on the Western Slope. He lived in Brighton, Colorado for a brief period in the 1980s where he managed a restaurant. The love of his life was being an Elder and Pioneer Minister in many congregations, both Spanish and English. Vince was involved in his ministry work and the construction of many Kingdom Halls throughout the Western Slope. He was involved in ministry work to his last days. He also worked as a farmhand, uranium worker and barber. In 1953, he joined the U.S. Army and served as a communication specialist in the infantry during the Korean War. Besides teaching about the Bible, Vince loved fishing and camping and collected miniature and antique cars. Vince will be missed by all those who knew him as a kind, mild, good natured person with a sense of humor and a smile that would light up a room. He also worked as an Elder for many years ministering to those incarcerated in western Colorado. A Memorial Service will be held on April 7, 2023 at 6 pm at the Kingdom Hall on 33 Road in Clifton, CO.
