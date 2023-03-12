Vivian Anis Kelley March 22, 1931 - March 3, 2023 Vivian Anis Kelley died on March 3, 2023 at HopeWest due to complications from pulmonary fibrosis. She was born March 22, 1931 to Raymond and Arlene Griffith in Collbran. Anis graduated from Collbran Union High School in 1948. She was a journalism major at Mesa College for a time before marrying Harvey Kelley on January 1, 1950 in Collbran. She was the editor of the Criterion while in college and a correspondent for The Daily Sentinel for many years. Anis and Harvey owned and operated the Lazy JV Ranch in Collbran for about 50 years. Anis loved working out of doors, the high country, riding the range and enjoying the scenery. Active in her community, Anis was on the board of Plateau Valley Hospital District, a member of the Rebekahs, the Cattlewomen’s Association, and in later years, the Plateau Valley Historical Society. She was particularly interested in researching Dominguez and Escalante and recently worked tirelessly to edit the Society’s latest book: Tidbits and Treasures of Plateau Valley History. Anis loved photography and captured impressive historical before and after pictures of the town of Collbran and surrounding areas. For over 50 years, one of her greatest passions was singing with the Crystal Crackers. Anis would practice with the “Crackers” Monday afternoons; she enjoyed playing cards with her card group Monday nights and then working at the historical society on Tuesday mornings. Anis loved being active and her friends and family were extremely important to her. Spending time at Kelley Camp was especially enjoyable. Anis was a lifelong learner who was curious about everything. Anis loved her Mac computer, iPhone, iWatch and embraced technology. In addition to her parents and husband, Anis was preceded in death by her sister, Rose Talley, and brother, Jack Griffith. She is survived by her son, Andy (Judy) Kelley of Grand Junction; daughter, Rose Anne (Stephan) Schweissing of Grand Junction; and grandchildren Kelley (Corie) Schweissing of Denver; and Ethan (Christos) Schweissing of Houston. She is also survived by Kyle Compton and Roger Geovanetti, special friends who she considered family, and her beloved cat, Pumpkin. A memorial will take place at the family cow camp on at 11 am on Saturday, July 15, 2023. Contributions may be made to the Plateau Valley Historical Society, P.O. Box 252, Collbran 81624, Plateau Valley Fire Protection District, P.O. Box 210, Mesa 81645, or Plateau Valley Hospice, P.O. Box 294, Collbran 81526.
